Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.56 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.