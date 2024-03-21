Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Stock Performance
SMSI stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.67.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
