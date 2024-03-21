Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

SMSI stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.