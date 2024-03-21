Somerset Trust Co Has $10.66 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

