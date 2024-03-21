Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.61 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.