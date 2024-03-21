Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

NYSE FCX opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

