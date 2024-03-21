Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 213.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

