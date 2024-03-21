SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 868.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
