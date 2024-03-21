Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Nimesh Patel Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Nimesh Patel sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of £105.27 ($134.02), for a total transaction of £69,478.20 ($88,450.92).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
SPX opened at £103.20 ($131.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,608.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,615.92. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,900 ($100.57) and a 52-week high of £119.13 ($151.67).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,594.41%.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
