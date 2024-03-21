Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 919.71 ($11.71).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.82) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.06) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.34), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($337,147.80). Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 657.60 ($8.37) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 766.60 ($9.76). The company has a market cap of £17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 618.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 660.61.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,530.12%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

