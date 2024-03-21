Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE SPLP opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9,674.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10,140.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

