StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

