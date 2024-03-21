StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

