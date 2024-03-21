StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
