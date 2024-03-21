StockNews.com Downgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson has a 12-month low of $204.60 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,500.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

