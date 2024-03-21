StockNews.com Downgrades Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Hold

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SONY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

