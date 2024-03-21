StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
