StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.