StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

