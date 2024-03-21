StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Featured Articles

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

