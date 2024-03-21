StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
