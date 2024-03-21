StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.98. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after buying an additional 1,164,478 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $4,907,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 239,382 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

