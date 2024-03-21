StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $297.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

