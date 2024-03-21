StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,743,553.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,737 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

