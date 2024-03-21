StockNews.com Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Buy

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

