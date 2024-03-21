StockNews.com Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Sell

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

GDS stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aviva PLC increased its stake in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

