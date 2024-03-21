StockNews.com Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.