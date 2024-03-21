Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

