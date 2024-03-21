Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.60 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,052.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $73,538.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,052.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

