Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 141,333 shares during the period.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.70 and a beta of 1.90. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

