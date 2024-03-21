TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in TaskUs by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

