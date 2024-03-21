Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $12.30 at Bank of America

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $10.50 to $12.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TME has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

TME stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

