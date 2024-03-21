Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Benchmark

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.