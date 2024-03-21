Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $10.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $9.50 to $10.40 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TME. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of TME opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

