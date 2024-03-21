Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $13.50

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TME has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

