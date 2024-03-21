Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,861,323 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TME. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,944,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after acquiring an additional 207,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,609,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,061,000 after acquiring an additional 212,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $105,328,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

