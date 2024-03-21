Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TME. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TME opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

