Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

