The Goldman Sachs Group Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $881.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.34. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $253.81 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.