Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Up 1.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 5,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.