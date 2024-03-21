Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

TTC opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,155,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

