TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $64.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2 %

TTE stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

