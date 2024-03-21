Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.1 %

MRVI opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

