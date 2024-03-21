Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

NOV Price Performance

NOV opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

