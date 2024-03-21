Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.07 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 138.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,894,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,580,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

