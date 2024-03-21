Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 89.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

