Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TRV stock opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.