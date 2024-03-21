Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.