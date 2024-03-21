UBS Group Raises NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $10.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

SMR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE:SMR opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

