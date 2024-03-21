UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 1,814,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,890,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Specifically, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

UiPath Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

