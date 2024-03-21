United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $572.20.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $710.00 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $644.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.