Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VALE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Vale has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Vale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,007,000 after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Vale by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,606,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 139,557 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.