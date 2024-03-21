Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.10

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.10 and last traded at $203.03, with a volume of 36391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average of $189.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

