Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $174.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.